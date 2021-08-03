Summer fun trailer hits Barrie neighbourhoods
The City of Barrie has launched a new travelling equipment trailer filled with outdoor sporting equipment for loan.
The "summer fun trailer" will be travelling to several neighbourhoods in Barrie for the duration of the summer.
"We are bringing accessible recreation services and summer fun to people right in their own neighbourhoods" says Director of Recreation and Culture Services, Rob Bell. "The trailer allows the City to offer new and flexible ways to provide recreation services all over the community throughout the summer."
People can borrow things like scooters, basketballs and other outdoor games for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
A mobile skateboard park will also be set up alongside the trailer that people can use with their own equipment.
The list of neighbourhoods, dates and age requirements is available on the City's website.
-
N.B. reports 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 44New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases increases to 44.
-
OPP searching for missing 75-year-old North Dundas manOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from North Dundas.
-
N.S. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; three recoveriesHealth officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – the highest single-day increase the province has seen in almost two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for stolen urn containing person's ashesPolice are seeking the community's assistance in locating an urn that was stolen from a Fairfield home last week.
-
U.S. Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe findsAn investigation into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
-
Five males from Toronto face several charges after break and enter at Barrie north end homeFive men from Toronto, including a young man, face several drug-related and property-related charges after police responded to reports of a break and enter in the city's north end on Saturday morning.
-
Manitoba to lift mask mandate for indoor public placesThe Manitoba government announced on that it will be lifting the mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in Lethbridge crash, driver chargedLethbridge Police Service is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Monday.
-
Rally to support South Asian family targeted in incident at Surrey parkA rally will be held Tuesday night in support of a South Asian family that was targeted in an ugly incident at a Surrey, B.C., park.