Summer fun trailer hits Barrie neighbourhoods

The City of Barrie has launched a new travelling equipment trailer filled with outdoor sporting equipment for loan.

The "summer fun trailer" will be travelling to several neighbourhoods in Barrie for the duration of the summer.

"We are bringing accessible recreation services and summer fun to people right in their own neighbourhoods" says Director of Recreation and Culture Services, Rob Bell. "The trailer allows the City to offer new and flexible ways to provide recreation services all over the community throughout the summer."

People can borrow things like scooters, basketballs and other outdoor games for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

A mobile skateboard park will also be set up alongside the trailer that people can use with their own equipment.

The list of neighbourhoods, dates and age requirements is available on the City's website.