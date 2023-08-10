iHeartRadio

Summer gas prices to soar


Gas pumps in this file photo.

The price at the pumps is about to jump.

While most places in the GTA and Simcoe County are already paying the hefty sum of $1.669 a litre to fill up, the cost is expected to rise four cents Thursday to $1.709/litre.

To add insult to injury, another two cents will be added to bring the total up to $1.729/litre Friday.

According to Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy, that’s the highest price since last November.

McTeague says rising oil prices are responsible for the increase.

