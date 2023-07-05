Summer kicks into high gear for Grand Bend, Ont. with first long-weekend of the summer

While summer technically kicked off on June 21, for Ontario's resort communities the season kicked into high gear on Friday, with students on summer vacation and parents ready to travel.

While the weather may not have completely cooperated for the Canada Day long weekend, businesses and fun seekers travelling to Grand Bend weren't complaining.

“Rain or shine there's still stuff to do, so it doesn't bother me at all,” said Delaney Levy.

Levy comes to Grand Bend every summer, this year visiting with her friend Katie Lewis. They did have to deal with the consequences of stormy weather when they arrived, but Levy took it in stride.

"We weren't allowed to swim in the lake because of all the rain and all the bacteria and stuff, which sucked, but we did get a lot of rain so it does make sense,” she explained.

By Tuesday morning, the skies had cleared, the lake had settled and Levy and Lewis were out on jet skis.

"I love the beach,” said Lewis. “I love the water. Oshawa doesn't really offer much of it. That's why we love it here because we can swim, do the jet skis and parasail.”

The long-standing message from tourism officials and businesses in Grand Bend is that weather where you are may not be the same as in their community, so it’s best to check the local forecast.

That was the case on the weekend, with a lot of rain falling in the London area, but not as much in Grand Bend.

In fact, Jami Rovillos from Parasail Ontario reported a very busy Canada Day on Saturday and told CTV News London, "We were really lucky. It said it was supposed to rain in the morning, but [there was] nothing all day and [it was] beautiful. The weather stayed consistent for us to be able to fly all day."

There was another encouraging sign for Grand Bend — numerous licence plates from various U.S. states, with people spending their Fourth of July holidays north of the border.

David and Petra Frantz were watching their son and daughter parasail on Tuesday and came from their home near Akron, Ohio. It was their first time vacationing in Grand Bend.

David was initially concerned about possible impacts from the wildfires in northern Ontario, but his mind was quickly put at ease.

"It's wonderful up here and I'd do again in a heartbeat,” he said. “Crossing the border took a little bit of time but that's to be expected. You just have to be a little patient."

OPP reported one troubling incident however on the weekend. A brawl broke out in a convenience store parking lot on Ontario Street North, near Centre Street, when police said a man tried to intervene to break up the fight and was assaulted.

Const. Jamie Bydeley said when police arrived they found the man on the ground with a visible head wound.

“Officers, during, the investigation, viewed a video from a cell phone of the incident that took place, however the individual left prior officers gathering their information,” he explained.

Police are looking to speak to that individual or anyone who may have information that may assist in the investigation.

Bydeley said OPP has an elevated presence in town for the summer and wants to avoid this type of behaviour.

"Come and enjoy the businesses, enjoy the beach, but do so responsibly,” he said. “We have zero tolerance when it comes alcohol, such as public intoxication, impaired driving, open containers of alcohol where they shouldn't be."

Bydeley said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.