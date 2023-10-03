Summer-like September saw temperature records fall in northern Ont.

Judging by last month, September is the new August in northern Ontario.

Summer-like temperatures were the norm last month, not just locally but in much of the globe.

“Yeah, September was quite a bit warmer than normal for the entire month,” said Tracy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.”

While generally warm, the real extreme for the month was a lack of rain, Kidd said, with the exception of the Timmins area. “There was pretty wild numbers.”

Sudbury normally gets 101 mm of rain in September, she said.

“Sudbury only recorded 19 mm, which is a far cry from normal, so it's about 19 percent of normal,” Kidd said.

“It was really dry -- and record-breaking dry for some areas and southern Ontario.”

While the El Nino weather pattern is expected to warm temperatures this winter, Kidd said it doesn’t explain the warm weather recently since it doesn’t really take hold until later in the winter.

“Even for October, usually Ontario would see cooler than normal conditions,” she said.

“And we're not seeing that right now. Right now we've actually got record-breaking warmth. There's been a number of records already broken in northern Ontario, and we're still expecting there could be more records broken.”

While temperatures are expected to stay warm for the next few days, colder weather is coming. CTV’s Rick Wyman advises that daytime highs will drop to single digits by the weekend.