Summer-like temperatures continue in Ottawa

Expect another warmer-than-average day in the capital region on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for a balmy high of 17 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday.

Tuesday night will see a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 6 C.

Wednesday will see the high temperature crack the 20s for the first time this week, with a high of 21 C and some clouds clearing in the morning.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs of 24 C and 23 C, respectively.

The normal high for this time of year is 10 C. The normal low is 0 C.