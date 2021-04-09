Summer-like temperatures continue into the weekend

After record-setting warmth in Ottawa on Thursday, expect more summer-like weather heading into the weekend in the capital.

Friday is expected to reach a high of 22 C, with sun in the morning and increasing cloudiness around noon.

The record for warmest ever April 9 is 23.3 C, set in 1945.

Saturday will be even warmer; mainly sunny with a high of 26 C. The humidex (yes, a humidex in April) will make it feel more like 28.

After that, we enter several days with a chance of showers. Sunday has a 30 per cent chance of rain with a high of 18 C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all have a 40 per cent chance of showers, with highs in the mid-to-high teens.