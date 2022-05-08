Summer-like temperatures expected in London this week
It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.
According to Environment Canada, Mother’s Day Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 18C, with sustained winds at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. If you’re looking to soak up the sunshine Sunday, make sure you slather on the sunscreen as the UV index will peak at 8 (very high) around 1 p.m.
Overnight into Monday, there will be few clouds and a low of 4C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h but will gust to 40 km/h.
Monday will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 21C, with sustained winds at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, before tapering off. The UV index will peak at 9 (very high).
Tuesday through Thursday will see sunny skies and the mercury will peak in the mid-to-high twenties, while overnight temperatures will remain in the double digits.
Going into the weekend, Environment Canada is forecasting increasing cloud cover. The mercury will break the 30 degree mark as temperatures of 31C and 30C are expected for Friday and Saturday respectively.
The average high for this time of year in London is approximately 17C.
