Summer-like temperatures for next week?

Southwestern Ontario could experience a significant warm-up next week.

As of Friday afternoon, weather forecast models are predicting daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 20s Tuesday through to Friday of next week.

For the City of Windsor, the average daytime high mid-May is approximately 19 C.

A ridge of high pressure will help to keep clear the sky Saturday afternoon, and provide sunshine for Mother’s Day.

The forecast next week is likely sunny, dry and quite warm.

Temperatures could be several degrees above the seasonal averages for maximum and minimum daily values.

By the third week of May, expect daytime high temperatures to average near 22 C.

This would be seasonal for that time of the year.