Summer-like temperatures for next week?
Meteorologist
Gary Archibald
Southwestern Ontario could experience a significant warm-up next week.
As of Friday afternoon, weather forecast models are predicting daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 20s Tuesday through to Friday of next week.
For the City of Windsor, the average daytime high mid-May is approximately 19 C.
A ridge of high pressure will help to keep clear the sky Saturday afternoon, and provide sunshine for Mother’s Day.
The forecast next week is likely sunny, dry and quite warm.
Temperatures could be several degrees above the seasonal averages for maximum and minimum daily values.
By the third week of May, expect daytime high temperatures to average near 22 C.
This would be seasonal for that time of the year.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.