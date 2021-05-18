Summer-like weather continues in Ottawa

It may as well be July in the capital this week.

Summer weather in the spring is expected to continue for the next few days, with temperatures in Ottawa hovering well above normal.

On Tuesday, expect a mainly cloudy morning with conditions clearing befor the afternoon. The high will be 27 C.

On Wednesday, the temperature will reach a scorching 30 C, according to Environment Canada. The weather will be sunny and the UV index will be 8, or 'very high.'

Thursday, things will cool down a bit to 24 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

But Friday and Saturday will both see highs of 29 C (Friday there's a 40 per cent chance of showers).