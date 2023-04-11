Summer-like weather: Here's how long the warm spell will last
Warm temperatures bring a taste of summer to parts of the region this week; with temperatures nearly 14 degrees above seasonal, April feels more like June.
"The normal would be a high of 10, not 24. So this is record-breaking in terms of recent years, say the last 20 years but in the century, we've had warmer temperatures at this time of the year," noted Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips.
The springtime tease is a welcome treat for those eager to hit the links.
"You get very excited that you're going to be able to provide a golf experience to people that will be able to get out and play the game that they love," said Silver Brooke Golf Club manager Bill Longhurst.
But Phillips warns the warm weather isn't going to last. Mother Nature will return to more seasonal daytime highs next week.
