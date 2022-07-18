Summer on a budget: Free activities in Windsor-Essex to counter inflation

Inflation is the unwelcomed guest tagging along this summer.

With everyday life becoming more unaffordable, the hunt is on for budget-friendly activities this summer.

“People are being smart about their money,” said personal finance and travel expert Barry Choi. “After having the pandemic for two long years, people want to have those experiences but they're very mindful of inflation.”

To help your dollar stretch further, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is offering free gift cards. Residents can qualify by visiting locations featured in its “My Happy Place” campaign.

Choi advises all travellers to visit the local tourism websites of their destinations ahead of time.

“Every single destination will have a list of free or inexpensive things to do so you can easily plan your trip on a budget,” he said.

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is hosting free outdoor summer concerts this summer to make music accessible to everyone.

“All you need is a blanket, lawn chair and your family. This is great for budget-friendly families,” said Monica Bunde, Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s marketing, communication and sales manager.

Other free summer events and activities in Windsor-Essex include: