Summer regrets: SGI reports over 400 impaired driving charges and suspensions in June

SGI reminds the public that “getting caught driving impaired is a quick way to spoil your summer,” as the crown corporation reported that 482 drivers faced charges or licence suspensions in June.

According to an SGI news release, police across Saskatchewan reported 319 Criminal Code charges related to impaired driving in the month of June.

In addition to the charges, there were 163 administrative driver’s licence suspensions issued to people who exceeded provincial limits.

Police in Saskatchewan also reported for the month of June:

482 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, or not having children in the proper car seat or booster;

831 tickets for distracted driving, including 719 for using a cellphone while driving; and

5,336 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving offences

Each impaired driving charge comes with, “an immediate drivers licence suspension and a minimum 30-day vehicle impoundment."

If convicted, fines start at $1,000, Safe Driver Recognition penalties start at $1,250, while drivers must retake driver education and install Ignition Interlock in their vehicle.

Each licence suspension comes with a minimum three-day vehicle impoundment and mandatory driver education classes.