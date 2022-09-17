Summer's last Saturday perfectly pleasant

A seasonal and mainly sunny day is in store for the last Saturday of summer.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the nation’s capital includes a partly sunny, partly cloudy sky with an afternoon high of 19 C, right in line with the seasonal average.

Some fog patches may have developed overnight, but will dissipate as the morning progresses.

The evening forecast is clear to start, but some clouds are forecast to move in, bringing a low chance of showers. Overnight, expect a low around 13 C, a few degrees warmer than average.

Sunday’s forecast is cloudy with a few showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 24 C.

Showers continue Monday with a high of 17 C.

Tuesday’s outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 24 C.

Fall officially arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.