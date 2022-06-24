Summer scorcher in Ottawa this weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
The first weekend of the summer is here and so is the heat!
Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny high of 28 C Friday with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees and it will only get hotter over the weekend.
Saturday’s high of 30C will make it feel like 37 degrees with the humidity. The UV index will be 10 or “very high” so be sure to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you’re doing anything outside.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Sunday with a high of 30C.
Sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures for this time of year continue right through next week.
