Summer service frequency for Edmonton Transit Service begins
With summer in full swing, the Edmonton Transit Service is transitioning its service to meet seasonal demand.
Starting Sunday, LRT frequency and specific ETS routes will switch to summer service to "reflect typical summer ridership patterns."
School routes are cancelled until Aug. 31. During K-Days, the eight and 53 bus routes will have increased service and the Capital Line LRT.
Due to platform renovations and tile replacement work at Century Park, Capital Line train frequency will shift to:
- every 10 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays;
- every 15 minutes from 5 to 6 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to the end of service on weekdays; and
- every 15 minutes during operation hours on Sundays.
Metro Line trains run every 15 minutes every day.
On Heritage Day in August, ETS buses and LRT will run at regular Sunday service levels.
On-demand transit to and from Westmount or Jasper Place transit centres will be available at Alliance Villa. Central Baptist Manor riders can book on-demand trips to and from Bonnie Doon Mall or Capilano Transit Centre.
For further changes to bus routes, visit the ETS trip planner or website.
