Summer starts with a biting chill, as morning temperatures flirt with historic lows: This is your Saskatoon forecast

As the day wears on we’ll see the mercury rise, reaching back into the mid-twenties this afternoon.

The rest of the week looks to be quite pleasant, as we head towards plus thirty temperatures this weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Sun / PM Partly Cloudy

High: 24

Evening: 23

Tuesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 29

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24