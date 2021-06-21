Summer starts with a biting chill, as morning temperatures flirt with historic lows: This is your Saskatoon forecast
As the day wears on we’ll see the mercury rise, reaching back into the mid-twenties this afternoon.
The rest of the week looks to be quite pleasant, as we head towards plus thirty temperatures this weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Sun / PM Partly Cloudy
High: 24
Evening: 23
Tuesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 29
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 24