Summer student job positions in Lakeshore now accepting applications

The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking to hire students for summer jobs.

The summer student job positions are now open for applications. All local youth who are 16 years of age or older and returning to school in September of 2023 are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m.

Summer student positions run from May to late August or early September, although some positions may vary. The positions offer on-the-job work experience suitable for a wide range of interests and career paths.

The municipality says students employed in the positions can expect to:

Gain valuable work experience, build their resume, and learn transferable skills to help prepare for a future career.

Apply knowledge and skills related to their field of study.

Create relationships and grow their professional network with other students and Lakeshore staff.

Build self-confidence and learn important life skills.

Position summaries and more information can be found online at Lakeshore.ca/SummerJobs.

To apply online, visit Careers.Lakeshore.ca.