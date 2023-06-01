Summer swimming lesson registration to begin June 13: City of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg's new Leisure Guide is out, with registration for upcoming swimming lessons beginning June 13.

The City said the Summer 2023 Leisure Guide swimming brochure is now available online. Registration for summer swimming lessons begins Tuesday, June 13 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents, and Thursday, June 15 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

People can register for swimming lessons in a few different ways: online at the City of Winnipeg website, by calling 311, or in person at any indoor city-owned pool during regular hours.

Those planning to register online should make sure they are able to successfully log into their account before registration begins. Anyone having trouble accessing their account is advised to call 311. Video tutorials about how to complete online registration are available on the city's website.

The city has also launched a new mobile version of the Leisure Guide website so people can register with their smart phone.

Recently, the city changed the type of swimming lessons it offered, switching from the Canadian Red Cross to the Lifesaving Society's Swim for Life program. A transition chart is available online to show how swimmers will shift from one program to the other.