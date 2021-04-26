Summer warmth returning to Windsor-Essex forecast this week

Summer-like temperatures are coming back to Windsor-Essex.

Residents will just have to wait one more day before the above-seasonal warmth returns.

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 13 C. It will be partly cloudy Monday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

A high of 25 C and sunshine is forecasted for Tuesday. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

On Wednesday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Temperatures start to return to more seasonal averages on Thursday with a high of 17 C and a high of 15 C on Friday.

The average high this time of year is 15.9 C and the average low is 5.1 C.