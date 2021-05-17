Summer weather arrives in Ottawa

Get out your hats and sunscreen, Ottawa. It's going to be a hot week.

It's going to feel like July in the capital, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-high 20s and overnight lows in the mid-teens this week.

It all starts off on Monday, which is expected to be sunny with a high of 25 C. The UV index will be 7, which is high, so make sure you protect yourself from the sun.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny and 25 C.

Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C. There's a chance of showers that evening with the low dropping to 16 C.

On Thursday, expect a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The high will again by 27 C.

Friday, the temperature will be hotter still, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C.

Those high-20s temperatures are expected to continue into next weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is 20 C.