Summerlike weather to stick around Ottawa as fall begins

Another bright, sunny day is in store for the nation's capital.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 24 C and a humidex of 27, with a few clouds in the afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is closer to 18 C.

The overnight low is 11 C with a few clouds.

Warmer than average temperatures are expected for the next several days, with sunshine and highs in the low 20s through to the weekend.

Monday's high is 23 C, Tuesday's is 21 C and Wednesday and Thursday could see highs of 22 C.