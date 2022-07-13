Summerside man facing jail time in drug case

A drug trafficking investigation in Summerside, P.E.I., has resulted in a man being sentenced to four years in prison.

The investigation dates back to January 2021, when members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operation Unit arrested a 39-year-old man during a targeted traffic stop.

Police say officers recovered an undisclosed amount of cocaine, over two pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, Thane Douglas Simmons pleaded guilty in March.

On Tuesday, Simmons was sentenced to four years in prison and issued a lifetime ban against possessing weapons.