A Summerside, P.E.I. man is facing several charges including drug trafficking, after a vehicle was stopped in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. on Sunday.

P.E.I. RCMP officers conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Borden-Carleton on Jan. 10.

Police say they seized a half pound (eight ounces) of crystal methamphetamine, two pounds of methamphetamine pills, an ounce of cocaine, four-and-a-half ounces of cannabis resin, and over $2,500 in cash.

A Summerside man, 39 year-old Ryan Gallant, was arrested and has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of selling cannabis, and breach or probation.

Gallant is currently on probation for a previous possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine conviction and he will be appearing in Provincial Court on Monday.

A second man, 38-years-old and also from Summerside, was also arrested and was subsequently released.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearm offences to contact P.E.I. RCMP or Crime Stoppers.