Summerside, P.E.I. man sentenced to 19 months in jail following drug investigation
A 55-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 19 months in jail in connection with a drug investigation.
On April 6, members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) conducted a targeted traffic stop in Borden as part of a drug investigation.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene. During the search of his vehicle, police say they seized what is believed to be 380 tablets of oxycodone and 375 tablets of diazepam, as well as cash, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.
On May 27, Kenneth Gallant was charged with:
- possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of diazepam for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
On Nov. 30, Kenneth Gallant appeared in Summerside Provincial Court and was sentenced to 19 months in jail. Once released, he will be prohibited from owning weapons for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample.
