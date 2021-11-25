Summerside, P.E.I. woman sentenced to 14 months in jail following drug investigation

A 46-year-old woman from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 14 months in jail following a drug investigation in the community.

On July 2, 2020, members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside as part of a drug-trafficking investigation. During the search, police say they seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and methamphetamine tablets. Police say a 46-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.

On Sept. 21, Gwen Cannon was charged with one possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 23, 2021 Cannon returned to Summerside Provincial Court and was sentenced to 14 months in jail. Once released, she will not be allowed to own any weapons for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.