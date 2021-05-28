Summerside police charge man, woman with drug trafficking after vehicle search

Police in Summerside, P.E.I. have charged a man and woman with drug trafficking after searching a suspicious vehicle early Friday morning.

Summerside Police Services say at approximately 1 a.m. on May 28, officers on patrol in the Lyle Road area noticed a vehicle parked in a secluded area with its lights off.

Police say officers approached the vehicle and observed evidence that lead them to arrest both occupants and search the vehicle.

As a result of the search, police say they seized a ‘significant quantity of suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine’, with an estimated street value of approximately $20,000.

A 45-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were taken into custody and will be appearing before the courts on Friday to answer to charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.