Summerside woman sentenced to 14 months after cocaine found in vehicle: P.E.I. RCMP

A woman from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 14 months in custody following a drug investigation by the Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) Unit.

Prince District JFO stopped a vehicle in Summerside on Nov. 2, 2021, as part of the investigation.

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and seized four ounces of cocaine.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Allison Winchester, was arrested.

Winchester was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

On June 21, Winchester pleaded guilty to the charge. She was sentenced on Tuesday.

The Prince District JFO involves members from Prince District RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug or firearm activity in the community is asked to contact the Prince District JFO Unit at 902-436-9300.