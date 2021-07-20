Summerstown, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prize

A 66-year-old from Summerstown, Ont., just east of Cornwall, is one million dollars richer after winning a Maxmillions prize last month.

John "Alan" Perkins was one of the Maxmillions winners in the June 18 Lotto Max draw.

He's quoted in an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) press release as saying he checked his ticket the same day he got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"When I saw all the zeroes, I couldn’t believe my eyes," he said.

Perkins says he plans to share the winnings with his children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on County Road 2 in South Lancaster, OLG said.