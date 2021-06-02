Summertime scorcher on the way to kick off June

Welcome to the first week of Meteorological Summer everyone! And to mark the occasion temperatures are headed up to the 30s to start the month off with a bit of a heatwave, that will make it feel a bit more like peak beach weather than early June. So, if you’re a fan of spending as much time as you can outdoors – like I am – in warm sunny conditions you’re in luck with these upcoming temperatures.

Hot hot hot as we head into Wednesday. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/UXR4H20FWG

This heatwave is caused by a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere that is sliding into the province from the west and bringing hot temperatures with it. This ridge won’t just bring one day of temperatures above that 30-degree mark. Instead, we’re likely in for four, with only a slight cool down after that. I say slight because we are still likely to be above seasonal for the next week or so after that.

Seasonal temperatures this time of year are around 21 degrees for the high, and eight degrees overnight. We are going to be around 10 degrees higher than both of those for this heatwave. Even our overnight temperatures look to be in the high teens, which is my least favourite part about hot weather – trying to sleep in the heat.

Now, because this is an extended period of hot temperatures, heat warnings have been issued through central and northern Saskatchewan. The heat warning threshold for northern Saskatchewan is two days with temperatures above 29 degrees. Meanwhile, southern Saskatchewan’s threshold for heat warnings is two days at over 32 degrees.

Heat wave is incoming! As such heat warnings are now in effect areas in north and central Sask. Warning threshold for north sask is 2 days at 29°+, meanwhile south Sask is 2 days at 32°+. Keeping an eye on those weather statements as they may turn to warnings. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/NM3PtqiFYY

The main reason for heat warnings is to remind people that heat related illnesses can occur and to always be safe while spending time, working or enjoying the outdoors. This means wear a hat and sunscreen, cover up as much as possible to limit exposed skin, stay hydrated and monitor how you’re feeling (and if you need to cool down). Babies, kids and people with other medical conditions should also monitor a little more closely.

In Regina, we look to be right around the warning threshold heading through the next four days, with our hottest day being Thursday where we could hit 35 – yep, I said it – 35 degrees. The last time Regina recorded a 35-degree day was Aug. 22, 2020.

And if we hit 30 degrees for four days, this would take us over our June average of 30 degree days which is typically 2.7 days, and 0.38 days over 35. Also, the record high for June 3 is 33.7 degrees from 1988, so it could also be a record-breaker.

Anyways, enjoy the hot weather, stay safe and hydrated out there. And, as always wear your sunscreen. Sleeping hot is terrible, and it’s even worse with a sunburn!