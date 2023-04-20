Sun and clouds expected Thursday in the capital

You will have to wait a little longer for warmer, above seasonal temperatures.

It was a chilly start to the morning, with the temperature hovering just above zero degrees. According to Environment Canada, there will be clear skies are expected in Ottawa Thursday, with a high of 12 C.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with some showers and a low of 3 C.

The forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds, and showers in the morning. The high is expected to be 19 C.

The weekend is expected to be rainy and windy with highs of 25 C and 15 C for Saturday and Sunday.