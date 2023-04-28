Sun and clouds to end the work week, before rain moves in all weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Enjoy the sun while you can, as the forecast calls for a rainy weekend.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a chilly start to the day, with single digit temperatures, but it will warm to a high of 19 C.
The average high for this time of year is about 14 C.
Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.
The forecast for Saturday calls for periods of rain and a high of 13 C.
Sunday will also be rainy and a high of 18 C.
