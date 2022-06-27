Sun and clouds to start the last week of June in the capital
A mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in the capital.
According to Environment Canada, Monday’s forecast has a 70-prcent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 25 C and the UV index is at 9 or very high.
Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, clearing before morning.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 24C but with the humidex it will feel like 27.
Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with chance of showers, a high of 25 C.
