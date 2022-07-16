Sun comes out for return of popular Belle River festival
Sunsplash is on now at Lakeview Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
“I'm really happy to be able to provide this type of event for our community,” said Organizer Janel Gagnier, with the Belle River by the Lake Business Improvement Association.
“It's been a long time, seeing all the happy smiling faces and the families together doing things and making memories,” she added.
Saturday marked the third day of the event with plenty of activities still to come in the evening and then all day Sunday until 6 p.m.
“I have a really good feeling that we're going to have a really fun time today,” said Owen Plante, a Belle River youth who attended the festival Saturday. “We're here to have fun on all the rides with me and my friends. And we're here to support local events.”
New this year, said Gagnier, is the Belle River Brewhouse beer garden, open Saturday night until 8 p.m. with two local beers on tap.
“It's way out at the tip of Lakeview Park. So you're kind of out past the jetty, so it's like a beautiful view,” Gagnier added.
