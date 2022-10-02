Sun continues to shine in Windsor-Essex, possible frost at night

Another sun-filled autumn day is expected in Windsor-Essex on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend sun will stay shining with temperatures reaching a high of 18C.

The forecaster is calling for some wind moving northeast at 20 km/h with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

The evening is expected to be clear, but temperatures will drop to a low of 3C with a risk of frost.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Monday: Sunny with a high of 18C, low 4C

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 20C, low 8C

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 21C, low 12C

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 18C and a low of 6C

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 13C

The average high for this time of year is 19C.