Another fantastic perfect spring day is ahead in the capital.

The temperature is hovering above zero degrees Tuesday morning, but will quickly warming up.

The high this afternoon will be 19 C– the sun shining all day.

It will be clear overnight a low of 5 C.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning, a chance of shower late in the afternoon. It will also be windy. The high will be 12 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C.