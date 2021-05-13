Sun, double digits; a perfect Ottawa spring day ahead

Nothing but sunshine in store for the capital Thursday!

Sunny conditions this morning – a high of 22 degrees. Winds will be light but the UV index is 7 or high.

Clear skies tonight with a change of some clouds moving in. A low of 8 degrees.

The work week will end with sun and a warm spring temperatures. Sunny conditions and a high of 24 degrees. Overnight it will be clear and a low of 9.

The weekend will be a mix of sun and clouds with 40 percent chance of showers, high of 21 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and a high of 23.