Sun-filled Friday in Windsor-Essex


The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Friday heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for a mainly sunny day becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Fog patches from overnight will dissipate by morning.

The high for the day is expected to reach 22C, very close to the 22.7C average for this time of year.

Clear skies are expected in the evening with temperatures dropping to 7C. Some fog patches may develop before morning.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

  • Saturday: Mainly sunny, increased cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 15C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 18C. At night, cloud periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 20. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 13C.
  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25C. At night, Cloudy periods and a low of 15C.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 27C. At night, Cloudy periods and a low of 15C. 
