Sun-filled Friday in Windsor-Essex

The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Friday heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for a mainly sunny day becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Fog patches from overnight will dissipate by morning.

The high for the day is expected to reach 22C, very close to the 22.7C average for this time of year.

Clear skies are expected in the evening with temperatures dropping to 7C. Some fog patches may develop before morning.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: