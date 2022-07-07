Sun-filled skies in the forecast for Sunfest
Festival season is underway, and the weather plays a major role in the success of outdoor events.
Sunshine is in the forecast as Sunfest gets underway Thursday evening in downtown London.
Low pressure will pass south of the Great Lakes on Friday, and a weak cold front will move through southern Ontario. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon and the risk of a late day thunderstorm.
You can expect steamy temperatures Friday, as the daytime high will climb close to 30C, with rising humidity.
High pressure will build Saturday and Sunday, with dry weather on the way for the region.
A cooler air mass will settle in over the weekend, with highs in the mid-20s. It will be a great weekend for outdoor activities with lower humidity, and comfortable evenings.
If you are planning to do some boating this weekend, the best day to be out on the water will be Sunday, with light winds expected on both Lake Huron and Lake Erie.
On the downside however, it has been very dry in southern Ontario. London received half of the normal amount of rainfall in June, and so far this summer season, measurable rainfall has been scarce.
The next chance for a soaking rain will arrive Tuesday evening.
