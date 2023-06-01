Sun, heat and humidity push through Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
No break yet when it comes to the sunshine and heat in Windsor-Essex
There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but the warmth continues through the weekend and into next week.
Temperatures do drop a little bit heading into next week but still slightly above seasonal with a few cloudy periods.
Thursday: Sunny. High 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 17.
Friday: Sunny. High 33. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
