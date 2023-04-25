Sun Life unveils $21-million hybrid workspace renovation

Sun Life has unveiled a $21-million renovation project at its Waterloo office to accommodate hybrid work.

The organization said in a release on April 17, the goal of the pilot project is to focus on employee collaboration and wellbeing, and to support virtual, in-person and cross-geography teams.

“We’ve learned the biggest draw for people to come together in offices is each other. The office has evolved to a place where people maintain connection, whether that’s for collaboration, career progression or even socializing,” said Helena Pagano, Sun Life's Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer.

“They don’t want to commute to an office only to sit on video calls all day. Certain activities, such as onboarding new employees, manager and employee one-on-ones, coaching and mentoring, ideation or co-creation and celebrating success, are the real draw for office time.”

The renovation was completed on the pilot floor of the King Street South building and is part of a line of projects at other Sun Life offices.

The organization said it is working on creating workspaces that are built for hybrid work to offer employees flexibility.

Sun Life opened its King Street building in 1912. The financial services organization also has offices in Toronto and Montreal.