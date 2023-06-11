Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes marks 30th year running

One of the country's largest fundraisers for Type 1 Diabetes marked its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Over 500 walkers took part in the Barrie Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes event, coinciding with thousands of walkers across Canada.

"300,000 people live with type 1 Diabetes in Canada. It's a very stark number. It's actually terrifying," said Miriam Dos Anjos, a local committee member of the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes. "These walkers are helping to fund life-saving critical research, mental health, advocacy and, of course, device research."

Barrie's walk raised over $73,000, but the national goal was to raise over $3 million.