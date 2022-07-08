Sun on the way for Sunfest weekend in London

A beautiful sunny weekend is on the way for the London area.

Temperatures will hover right around the average for this time of year with rain showers not expected until early next week.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 15.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.