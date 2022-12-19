Sun, rain, snow all part of this week's forecast
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The countdown is on for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex.
Sunshine, rain and snow are all forecast for the week by Environment Canada.
Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy early in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny. High zero.
Thursday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 5.
Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.
