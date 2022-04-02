Sun with lower than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex Saturday

Windsor-Essex is expected to have a sunny start to the weekend with a chance of flurries later in the day before heading into a rainy week.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine Saturday with increased cloudiness late in the morning and a high of 6C.

Sound wind gusting to about 20 km/h becoming light later in the morning with a wind chill of -6C.

The evening is expected to be cloudy with a few rain showers or flurries and a few flurries after midnight with a low of 1C.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the early morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, high of 8C. At night, cloudy with a low of 1C.

Monday: Rain with a high of 7C. At night, periods of rain, low of 2C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 12C. At night, 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8C

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C. Same in the evening with a low of 6C.

The average high this time of year is 10.2C and the average low is 0.5C.