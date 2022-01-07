Sunalta homicide victim identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a Sunalta shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of 17th Street S.W. just before 3:30 for reports of a shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim — identified on Friday as Eric Riendeau, 36, of Calgary — was pronounced dead on scene.
It marks the first homicide of 2022 and police believe the killing was targeted.
Investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a small black or dark grey SUV, that may have frequented the area.
A stretch of 12th Avenue, between 17th and 18th Streets S.W., remains closed as police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing manCalgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
-
WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case countsOmicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.
-
Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuriesA man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Curious cube-shaped 'hut' on moon just another rockA curious cube-like object photographed by China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be a rock.
-
'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city saysThe City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.
-
Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansionThe latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
-
Premier Scott Moe says COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandated in Sask.Premier Scott Moe says his government will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan
-
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.