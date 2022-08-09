Suncor's Colorado refinery back to normal operations after Monday outage
Suncor Energy Inc. says its Commerce City refinery in Colorado is back up and running after an equipment malfunction earlier Monday.
Suncor spokeswoman Mita Adesanya said the malfunction caused the safety system within one of the units at the refinery to activate.
She said the system worked as designed, shutting down the equipment to prevent any further disruption to operations.
Suncor sent out an alert Monday morning warning residents in the area that the temporary shutdown could result in additional flames and smoke from the refinery flares.
Adesanya said in an email late Monday afternoon that there were no impacts to the community and the refinery's operations are back to normal.
Suncor's Commerce City refinery complex consists of three plants at two refineries and processes approximately 98,000 barrels per day of fuel and petroleum products, the majority of which are sold within Colorado.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.
