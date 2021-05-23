Sunday marks one-month anniversary of fatal hit-and-run crash in Hagersville, Ont.

Haldimand County OPP continue to search for a driver who was involved in a fatal, hit-and-run collision last month.

On April 23, emergency crews were called to King Street West in Hagersville just after 9 p.m.

A motorcyclist was struck from behind by an SUV, causing the motorcycle rider to be launched off and hit by a passing pickup truck.The SUV is described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, Alexander Dalton from Hagersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and Sunday marks the one-month anniversary of the crash.