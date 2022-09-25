Sunday morning fire damages Sault home

Fire services and police were on scene at a home in the 0-100 block of Wemyss Street until late afternoon after a fire broke out around 6 a.m. on Sunday.Social media accounts claiming to be owners of the affected house state they are living nearby and nobody was inside the house when the fire started.

Damage to the home appears extensive.

Witness accounts described the building being immersed in flames before fire crews were able to begin to extinguish the fire.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services has not returned calls to CTV News about the incident at this time.

