Sunday night structure fire in Saint John displaces 8 residents
Eight adults have been displaced from their homes following a serious structure fire Sunday night in Saint John, N.B.
The blaze occurred at a building on the corner of Charlotte and Harding Street in the city’s uptown near Queen’s Square. The fire covered much of the city in smoke prompting a shelter-in-place recommendation from the city of Saint John, which was lifted late Sunday night.
An emergency alert was also issued for residents in the area just before 10 p.m., with an updated message being sent out two hours late saying the alert has been lifted.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, transportation and financial aid for purchases like food and clothing for all eight tenants of the building.
The organization says there were no serious injuries resulting from the fire, but one woman was briefly treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. The woman has since been released from hospital.
There is still no word on the cause of the fire.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Pelee Island ferry helps bring nine people to safetyThe United States Coast Guard is crediting the help of Good Samaritans on Lake Erie for coming to the rescue of nine people aboard a sinking boat near Pelee Island.
-
Sweater weather takes a backseat during October heatwaveWhile the leaves may be falling in Simcoe County, the temperatures aren't, putting a halt to the typical sweater weather for the first week of October as many jump back into summer clothing.
-
'It hurts the whole family': Riders look to honour George Reed's legacy at next gameOn Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium for their first game since the legendary George Reed passed away.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.