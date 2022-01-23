Sunday's Kitchener Rangers game postponed
The Ontario Hockey League has announced the postponement of two regular season games, including the Kitchener Rangers Sunday afternoon tilt with the Windsor Spitfires.
The game, slated for 4:05 p.m., was pushed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting members of the Spitfires.
Sunday's game between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Barrie Colts has also been postponed because of a non-COVID related illness within the Bulldogs club.
The OHL says both games will be played at a later date and will provide scheduling updates once dates are confirmed.
Last week, the league announced the Rangers' game against the Sarnia Sting on Jan. 25 has been postponed due to scheduling changes.
Kitchener currently sits seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 14-16-2 record through 32 games.
The Rangers' next scheduled game is Jan. 28, when they host the Owen Sound Attack at The Aud.
Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club and a non-Covid related illness affecting the Hamilton Bulldogs Hockey Club, two games on today's schedule have been postponed. https://t.co/R8YuqKWe5i pic.twitter.com/VkfdyzSXPI— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 23, 2022
